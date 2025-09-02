3,171 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QTWO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Q2 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 38,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $6,659,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Q2 by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 149,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,485 shares of company stock worth $750,307 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $112.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

