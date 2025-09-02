Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 154,284 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 617,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,284 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $163,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.02.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

