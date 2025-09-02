Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

