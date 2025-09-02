Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 277,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,386,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Core Natural Resources from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Core Natural Resources Stock Up 2.1%

CNR opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $134.59.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Core Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 56.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Core Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

Core Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.