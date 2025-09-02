Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $16,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.10 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $132.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.47.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

