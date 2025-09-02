Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,471 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of lululemon athletica worth $17,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $340.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CICC Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $280.49 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $202.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.81 and a 200-day moving average of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $185.95 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.580-14.780 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.900 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

