Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,816 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

