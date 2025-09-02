Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,089 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,998 shares of company stock worth $41,415,580. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $162.63 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $186.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $263.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.