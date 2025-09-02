State of Wyoming Lowers Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,159 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 146,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,425,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 255,784 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 473,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%.The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist bought 53,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $252,140.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,313.47. This trade represents a 11.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

