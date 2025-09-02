Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,147 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $18,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,595,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.