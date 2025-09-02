State of Wyoming Makes New $336,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 186.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 264.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Invesco Trading Down 0.8%

IVZ stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

