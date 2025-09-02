Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 483,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,721 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ADMA Biologics worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 161.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 28,655.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the sale, the director owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,633. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.