Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $26,060,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.35.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other Affirm news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 15,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,190,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,164,400. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,797,085.60. This represents a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $89,217,029. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

