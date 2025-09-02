State of Wyoming Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 154.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,921,000 after buying an additional 177,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 100,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $860,000.

In other news, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares in the company, valued at $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

