Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 199,827 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 242.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,827 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $115,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,514.99. This trade represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

