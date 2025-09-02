Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $15.15 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.5%

Micron Technology stock opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $129.85.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.54.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

