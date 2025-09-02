Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 456,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $2,381,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.47. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

