Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,091 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

