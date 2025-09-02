Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,078,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,808,000 after acquiring an additional 468,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,379,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 449,920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,557.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,053,000 after buying an additional 317,653 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,055,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,252,000 after purchasing an additional 248,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of SJM stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.