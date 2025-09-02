531 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Bought by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. SouthState Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $444.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. The trade was a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $373.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $410.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.76 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

