Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.17% from the company’s previous close.
Team Internet Group Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of LON TIG opened at GBX 57.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.42. Team Internet Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.62 million, a P/E ratio of 665.30 and a beta of 0.60.
Team Internet Group Company Profile
