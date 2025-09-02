Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Team Internet Group (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 100 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.17% from the company’s previous close.

Team Internet Group Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of LON TIG opened at GBX 57.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.42. Team Internet Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.45 and a 52-week high of GBX 141.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.62 million, a P/E ratio of 665.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Team Internet Group Company Profile

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

