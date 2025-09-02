MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE PH opened at $759.76 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $773.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $725.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.37.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $768.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.