MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,412,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206,495 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4,278.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,804 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,259,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,355 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 637.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,046,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 150.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after purchasing an additional 986,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 2.88%.The firm had revenue of $703.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.