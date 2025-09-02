Brokerages Set Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) PT at $55.50

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,617,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,716 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,076,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,058,000 after acquiring an additional 620,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,772,000 after acquiring an additional 283,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

