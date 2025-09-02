MAI Capital Management Sells 124 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

MAI Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after buying an additional 2,760,286 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after buying an additional 220,649 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after buying an additional 492,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $167.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

