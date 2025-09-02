DRW Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Loews Corporation $L

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Loews Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.16 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.05.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

