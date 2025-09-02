Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 70,887 DXP Enterprises, Inc. $DXPE

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,901,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 9,327.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,508 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 720,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $3,118,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Little sold 45,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $4,030,140.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 812,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,265,535.44. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,192. This trade represents a 16.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,516 in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.24.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $498.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXP Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.