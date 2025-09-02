Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Stevanato Group S.p.A. $STVN

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Price Performance

NYSE:STVN opened at €23.14 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €17.12 and a one year high of €28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

