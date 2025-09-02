DRW Securities LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Vale S.A. $VALE

DRW Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. CICC Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Vale in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

