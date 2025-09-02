Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,472.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,414.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,294.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

