DRW Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 174.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 44,722 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 75,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $293.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.42%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

