Financial Comparison: Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) vs. Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -6.19% N/A -1.83% Atlanta Braves -2.99% -3.98% -1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Atlanta Braves”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.58 -$128.50 million ($0.67) -9.57 Atlanta Braves $662.75 million 4.50 -$31.27 million ($0.35) -135.74

Atlanta Braves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lionsgate Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lionsgate Studios and Atlanta Braves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 4 6 1 2.73 Atlanta Braves 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.81%. Atlanta Braves has a consensus target price of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Risk & Volatility

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats Lionsgate Studios on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

