CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 439 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.33. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.16 and a twelve month high of $194.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TKO Group’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $1,593,099.84. Following the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,206 shares of company stock worth $10,993,180. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.69.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

