Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,330 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.13. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

