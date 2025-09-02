Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,156 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in CMS Energy by 167.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

