Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 53,625 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,625 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

MD opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

