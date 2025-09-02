Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,348 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

LQD stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $114.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.14.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.