Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 11, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LSAK opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $382.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.