Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $4.4620 billion for the quarter. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.650 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTR opened at $109.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.53.

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

