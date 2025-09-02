Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.55 and last traded at C$6.50. 36,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 66,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on Knight Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.15.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

About Knight Therapeutics

The company has a market capitalization of C$647.74 million, a PE ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.96.

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company’s principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.