Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Position in Yum China $YUMC

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of YUMC opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. Yum China has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

