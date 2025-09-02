GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $206,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 913,843 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $17,185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 724,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,559,000 after buying an additional 656,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 397.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 694,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 26,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 379,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,668,324. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 115,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,332,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 949,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,259,165.64. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,894 shares of company stock worth $3,434,690. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Wall Street Zen cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

