RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Stock Price Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90. 27,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 27,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Healthcare Pathbreakers With Long-Term Tailwinds
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Tariff-Proof Retailers Making New All-time Highs
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- With Shares Near Highs, Here’s to Watch in Broadcom’s Q3 Report
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.