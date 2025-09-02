Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Trading 42.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report) traded up 42.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 15,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Stories

