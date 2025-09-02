Head to Head Comparison: CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG) versus CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP)

CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) and CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a beta of -5.05, suggesting that its stock price is 605% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONCRETE PUMPING has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and CONCRETE PUMPING”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDT Environmental Technology Investment $29.76 million 0.24 $1.45 million N/A N/A CONCRETE PUMPING $425.87 million 0.85 $16.21 million $0.22 31.64

CONCRETE PUMPING has higher revenue and earnings than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Profitability

This table compares CDT Environmental Technology Investment and CONCRETE PUMPING’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A CONCRETE PUMPING 3.57% 5.33% 1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of CONCRETE PUMPING shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of CONCRETE PUMPING shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CDT Environmental Technology Investment and CONCRETE PUMPING, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 0.00 CONCRETE PUMPING 0 3 1 0 2.25

CONCRETE PUMPING has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.02%. Given CONCRETE PUMPING’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONCRETE PUMPING is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Summary

CONCRETE PUMPING beats CDT Environmental Technology Investment on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients. It provides sewage treatment services, such as on-site or in-situ septic tank treatment services in the urban and rural areas for municipalities, and residential and business property management companies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About CONCRETE PUMPING

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

