Contrasting Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

Redeia Corporacion (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of NextNRG shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.7% of NextNRG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Redeia Corporacion and NextNRG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redeia Corporacion 1 2 0 1 2.25 NextNRG 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk & Volatility

NextNRG has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Redeia Corporacion.

Redeia Corporacion has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNRG has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redeia Corporacion and NextNRG”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redeia Corporacion $1.73 billion 0.61 $398.69 million N/A N/A NextNRG $27.77 million 8.14 -$16.19 million ($6.67) -0.27

Redeia Corporacion has higher revenue and earnings than NextNRG.

Profitability

This table compares Redeia Corporacion and NextNRG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redeia Corporacion N/A N/A N/A NextNRG -106.12% N/A -304.49%

About Redeia Corporacion

Redeia Corporación, S.A. engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic). Its transmission network comprises approximately 45,141 kilometres; and has 94,981 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; and telecommunications, financing, reinsurance, line and substation maintenance, technical consultancy, and satellite telecommunications services. In addition, it manages and constructs energy storage facilities and the water cycle; acquires, holds, manages, and administers equity securities; operates satellite communications system and provides space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; and sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity. The company was formerly known as Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. and changed its name to Redeia Corporación, S.A. in June 2023. Redeia Corporación, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About NextNRG

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

