Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.73). 1,323,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.58).
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
