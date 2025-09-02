Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading Up 22.5% – Here’s Why

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.73). 1,323,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.58).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,070.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 721.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 720.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,070.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

