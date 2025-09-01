Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,536.69 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 per share, with a total value of £2,536.69.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.1%

LON LGEN traded down GBX 2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 245.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,417,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.06. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,579.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.48 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Legal & General Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 290 to GBX 275 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 220 to GBX 200 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 246.67.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

