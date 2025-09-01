Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Insider Acquires £2,536.69 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Jordy acquired 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 per share, with a total value of £2,536.69.
Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.1%
LON LGEN traded down GBX 2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 245.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,417,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,256,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 247.06. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 206.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,579.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.
Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.48 EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Legal & General Group Plc will post 24.2376446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
