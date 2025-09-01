Comparing Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $7.10 billion 2.38 $1.98 billion N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and Pengrowth Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Woodside Energy Group beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

