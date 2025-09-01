Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH) & Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Financial Comparison

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) and Amer Prem Water (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amer Prem Water has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Amer Prem Water N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Amer Prem Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $20.88 billion 1.96 $1.53 billion $4.86 18.28 Amer Prem Water $70,000.00 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Amer Prem Water.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Amer Prem Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 4 4 1 2.50 Amer Prem Water 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus price target of $90.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Amer Prem Water.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Amer Prem Water on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Amer Prem Water

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

